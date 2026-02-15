‘Jana Nayagan’ Postponed Again; Vijay Film’s New Release Date Under Wraps (View Post)

The theatrical release of Jana Nayagan, widely anticipated as Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his full-time entry into politics, has encountered another significant setback. International distributor York Cinemas confirmed this weekend that the high-stakes political thriller will not hit screens before April 30, 2026. The announcement comes as a blow to fans who had been holding out hope for a February or March release after the film missed its original Pongal debut on January 9.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Postponed Again - See Post

(Photo Credit: York Cinemas)

Distributor Confirms Post-April Timeline

The update surfaced through a formal statement from Canada-based distributor York Cinemas, which handles the film’s overseas screenings. In a message directed at patrons, the management stated, “Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30th.” The distributor has also begun the process of refunding advance ticket sales, urging fans to contact theatres to settle pending bookings. While York Cinemas promised priority access for loyalty members once a new date is locked, the lack of a specific release window has fuelled speculation that the film may now target a summer release in May or June.

CBFC Deadlock and Legal Hurdles

The repeated delays are primarily attributed to an ongoing impasse with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Although production on the H. Vinoth-directed film is largely complete, the certification process stalled in late 2025 following internal complaints within the board regarding sensitive political and religious themes. Earlier this month, producers KVN Productions withdrew their legal petitions from the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, opting to resolve the dispute through the CBFC’s Revising Committee. Industry experts suggest that the formation of this committee and the subsequent review of the 183-minute film could take several more weeks, making an early spring release impossible.

Delay Sparks Election Timing Speculation

The timing of the delay is particularly notable given the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Jana Nayagan serves as a precursor to Vijay’s political journey with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), observers suggest the release may be strategically held until after the election code of conduct concludes to avoid further legal or political complications. To bridge the gap for disappointed fans, the makers have confirmed that Vijay’s 2016 blockbuster Theri will return to theatres. Initially planned for January, the re-release is now scheduled for February 20, 2026, offering audiences a chance to celebrate the star on the big screen while the fate of his final film remains in the hands of the censors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).