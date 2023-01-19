Mumbai, January 19: Items made from cow dung including anti-radiation chip, asana and other products have gained limelight at Magh Mela this year. As per reports, many puja items, a gobar chip which is mobile anti-radiation chip, an asana for sitting, laptop cooling pads, mobile hand pouches among various products made from cow dungs that have turned out to be crowd pullers.

According to a report in the Times of India, the above-mentioned items made from cow dung are being sold at Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) camp at the ongoing Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. The anti-radiation chip, which is also called "Gobar Chip" or "Cyber chip" has become one of the most sought article among shoppers at the mela this year. Devotees Throng to Prayagraj for Magh Mela.

Speaking about the gobar chip, Abhishek Bajpayee of Shrimad Vasudev Gaushala (Brahmavart) Bithoor (Kanpur) said that cow dung have the capacity to counter and reduce radiation of mobile phones, He also said that the same has been proven scientifically. Bajpayee said that the gobar chip is a unique Radiation Protection Chip prepared by the gaushala.

The anti-radiation chip has been prepared using cow dung ions and extra coating which help people to protect themselves from the harmful effects of Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) which emanates from the mobile phones. Besides the chip, several articles including Gomaya Aasan (seating), Gangatiri (handmadeorganic soap), Loban cups, laptop cooling pad; all made cow dung have been hot-seller.

Talking about the unique products made from cow dung, Bajpayee said, "This was the first time when products like Gobar Chip and hand-pursemade of gobar and cloth along with laptop shed pad made of cow dung are on display at Magh Mela, even though they had earned rave reviews across the country." Bajpayee also said that they have brought special spices made of cow urine. Gangasagar Mela 2023: How To Reach and Where To Stay; Here’s All You Need To Know Before Planning Your Visit to the Magh Mela.

People have been thronging the stall to buy the cow dung-based products. Seeing the success of cow dung products, Bajpayee said that they will soon register with online shopping sites to sell their products. Cow dungs have also been used to make soaps, face packs, incensesticks among other items.

