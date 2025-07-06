Jodhpur, July 6: In an extraordinary turn of events resembling a crime thriller, chaos erupted at the luxurious Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided a high-profile wedding ceremony to arrest Saurabh Ahuja, a key accused in the INR 15,000 crore Mahadev Online Betting App scam. Saurabh Ahuja, the groom, fled the venue moments before taking the wedding vows, triggering a manhunt.

Acting on a specific tip-off, an ED team from Raipur arrived at the hotel just as Ahuja was about to complete the saat pheras. Sources said Ahuja, reportedly alerted about the impending raid, abruptly left the wedding stage citing an emergency call, and vanished before officials could apprehend him.

Saurabh Ahuja is accused of handling illegal financial transactions and providing logistical support for the Mahadev betting syndicate. The ED suspects he played a significant role in facilitating private jets and other luxury arrangements for the network’s operatives, including for a lavish Dubai wedding linked to the scam.

Mahadev Betting App Scam Accused Saurabh Ahuja Flees Own Wedding After ED Raid

The sudden escape stunned guests and families gathered at the opulent ceremony. Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic and confusion as ED officers entered the premises minutes later, only to find the groom had already disappeared.

The ED questioned the bride, her family, and several guests on-site, attempting to trace Ahuja’s whereabouts. During the raid, three individuals, including one identified as Pranavendra, believed to be a close aide, were detained for allegedly aiding Ahuja’s escape. All three have been taken to Raipur for further interrogation.

A full-scale search operation is now underway to locate Ahuja. Officials confirmed that more arrests are likely as the investigation intensifies. This is not the first ED action linked to the Mahadev scam in Jaipur. In April, the agency raided the premises of dry fruit trader Bharat Dadhich, reportedly connected to Ahuja’s network.

The Mahadev betting app scam has seen several high-profile arrests, including actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan, who was taken into custody after a dramatic 40-hour, multi-state chase. He was later granted bail by a Mumbai sessions court.

The ED has been steadily tightening its grip on individuals linked to the syndicate, accused of laundering thousands of crores through illegal online betting operations.

