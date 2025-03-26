Raipur, March 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches on the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in a case related to the Mahadev betting app, said sources on Wednesday. Baghel was set to reach Delhi today for the meeting of the All India Congress Committee's 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8-9.

Taking to a social media post today, the office of Bhupesh Baghel on his X handle wrote, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the "Drafting Committee" constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9. Even before that, CBI reached Raipur and Bhilai residence. (Office-Bhupesh Baghel)" CBI Conducts Searches at Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Residence.

On March 10, the ED conducted searches at the residence of Bhupesh Baghel, his son Chaitanya Baghel and others in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam. In a post on X Baghel had then said, "ED has left the house. They found three things in my house. Pen drive containing conversation about transaction of crores between Manturam and Dr. Puneet Gupta (Dr. Raman Singh's son-in-law). Papers of SAIL company of Dr. Raman Singh's son Abhishek Singh."

"The total of farming, dairy, Stridhan and "cash in hand" in the entire joint family is about 33 lakh rupees, the account of which will be given to them. The main thing is that ED officials have not been able to provide any ECIR number," he said. However, former CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel refuted the reports of Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning his son Chaitanya Baghel and said that this is a "conspiracy" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "defame" leaders.

"No notice has been received, so there is no question of appearing anywhere. We will certainly appear before them once we receive a notice. No notice has been received yet...ED's job is to create a deliberate media hype...Agencies are used to defame other individuals. That is what they have done so far...This is a conspiracy by the BJP to defame leaders," Bhupesh Baghel told reporters. The ED has alleged that a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen ran a scheme that illegally collected around Rs 2,161 crore from the sale of liquor in the state between 2019 and 2022. The alleged scam involved manipulation of the liquor supply chain, where a cartel controlled the sale and distribution of alcohol through government-run shops. Durg: Team of ED Officials Allegedly Attacked by Congress Workers After Raid at Former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Residence in Chhattisgarh (Watch Videos).

CBI Conducts Searches at Bhupesh Baghel's Residence

#WATCH | Bhilai, Durg: CBI raids underway at the residence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in a case related to the Mahadev betting app pic.twitter.com/aUARCtV8Nu — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: CBI officials raided former CM Bhupesh Baghel's Raipur residence this morning, arriving in four vehicles. They seized documents wrapped in white cloth and a black bag. A CBI car was seen leaving with the bundled papers in the front and the bag in the back pic.twitter.com/Oijl9IlCGy — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

Durg, Chhattisgarh: The CBI is conducting raids at multiple locations linked to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, including residences of Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, senior police officers, and officials in Bhilai and Raipur. The action is part of the ongoing Mahadev case… pic.twitter.com/WyMCT49Ctk — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

The agency has earlier conducted multiple raids, including on politicians and bureaucrats linked to the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, slamming the BJP over the raids, Congress MP K Suresh accused them of using all central agencies including CBI, ED and Income Tax against the Opposition leaders. "CBI, ED and IT are being used against the Opposition leaders. This is not a new thing. Almost all Congress leaders and former CMs have been raided by the CBI. We have been facing this for the last 10 years," K Suresh told ANI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)