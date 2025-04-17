Mumbai, April 17: Travel platform EaseMyTrip, a subsidiary of Easy Trip Planners Ltd, on Thursday, April 17, issued a statement, denying any association with any betting app, including the Mahadev betting app. The statement came a day after the Enforcement Directorate conducted multi-state searches, including at the premises of the founder of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti, in the Mahadev online betting app linked-money laundering case.

"As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons and corporates. Amongst them, one was the EaseMyTrip Gurgaon office. We categorically state that EaseMyTrip has no association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform. We have extended full cooperation to the authorities and will continue to do so to ensure complete transparency," read an official statement released by EaseMyTrip. Nishant Pitti Resigns From EaseMyTrip: Easy Trip Planners’ CEO Steps Down Citing ‘Personal Reasons’, His Brother Rikant Pitti Appointed As Replacement.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a spokesperson of the company also said: "While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation." Nishant Pitti Under ED Scanner: Enforcement Directorate Conducts Raids at Properties Linked to EaseMyTrip Founder in Mahadev Online Betting App Case.

On Wednesday, ED officials conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Jaipur (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Sambalpur (Odisha). The premises of Pitti were also covered during the searches.

As per the ED, the investigation into Mahadev online betting app has revealed involvement of various high-ranking politicians as well as bureaucrats, especially from Chhattisgarh. Two main promoters of the app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, also hail from Chhattisgarh.

