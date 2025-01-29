New Delhi, June 29: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the stampede-like situation at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday and assured full support, including volunteers and health services, to manage the situation effectively. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath twice in an hour to monitor the stampede-like situation. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the Chief Minister, assuring him full support from the Centre. CM Yogi urged devotees to bathe at the ghat closest to them. He appealed to them not to go towards the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos: Akharas Call Off ‘Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan’ After Near-Stampede at Sangam During Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

The crowd Diversion Plan was implemented at Maha Kumbh and the entry of devotees was halted. Groups of devotees were stopped on the outskirts of the city. A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede-like situation and injured many. At least 30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area. The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the 'Amrit Snan'. Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj: 30 Women Injured in Stampede at Mahakumbh Ahead of 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' in Uttar Pradesh (See Pics and Videos).

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered for the holy dip, prompting the Akharas to temporarily postpone the event. The chaos ensued about a kilometre from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, when barricades broke, causing panic among the crowd.

The rush of people led to several women fainting, and as they fell to the ground, a stampede-like situation emerged. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital located within the Maha Kumbh fairgrounds. Some of the more seriously injured were transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College for treatment.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya holds immense spiritual significance, especially this year due to the rare 'Triveni Yog' celestial alignment, which occurs only once every 144 years. This alignment has added to the fervour and devotion of the millions who gathered for the ritual. Authorities have since tightened security measures and urged devotees to remain cautious.

