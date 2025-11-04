Mumbai, November 4: A fake RTO Challan APK scam message has been spreading rapidly on WhatsApp, making users believe it is an authentic message from India’s Regional Transport Office (RTO). Several users have pointed out that this new method is being used by hackers to trick recipients into falling for the fake RTO Challan APK scam. The scam can even result in users’ numbers being banned from WhatsApp.

Users who have received such fake RTO Challan APK scam messages on WhatsApp have shared screenshots on social media, alerting others about the new way cybercriminals are hacking phones and manipulating their settings to automatically forward the same APK file to their contacts.

WhatsApp 'RTO E-Challan’ APK Scam

🚨 Warning for WhatsApp users A fake RTO challan message is being circulated on WhatsApp. Once you open the attached file, your mobile gets hacked, and the same message is auto-sent to your contacts. ⚠️ It can even lead to your WhatsApp number getting banned. Don’t open or… — Dr. Priya Verma (@AapkiPriyaa) November 3, 2025

RTO E-Challan APK Scam Spreading on WhatsApp

🚨 Important Alert for WhatsApp Users A fake RTO challan message is going viral on WhatsApp. 📩 ⚠️ Opening the attached file can hack your phone and automatically forward the same message to all your contacts. 🔒 This scam can even get your WhatsApp number banned 👉 Don’t open pic.twitter.com/9Qim69cgvF — Anant Rawat (@LoserAnant) November 3, 2025

Fake RTO Challan Apk Scam; How Does it Work?

WhatsApp users first receive a message from one of their known contacts, appearing under names such as "RTO E Challan" or "MParivahan". Both messages come in the form of an APK (Android Package Kit) file, which is a format used to install applications on Android devices. Once users click on the file, the APK gets installed and hacks the system, triggering the phone to automatically send the same message to all contacts.

Security Risks of RTO Challan / MParivahan APK

Installing the RTO Challan APK or MParivahan APK file, even accidentally, can compromise your device. The file may contain malware or a malicious virus capable of stealing personal data. So far, it has been observed that the APK file automatically sends itself to other users once installed. Many users have also warned that clicking on such files could lead to your WhatsApp number being banned.

How to Stay Safe from RTO E-Challan APK Scam?

To protect your number and avoid being banned from WhatsApp, do not open the file. Since it is an executable APK file, clicking it begins the installation process immediately. Avoid opening or downloading any such files or attachments received via WhatsApp or SMS.

Government agencies, including the RTO, do not send messages directly through WhatsApp, especially not as APK files. Even if the message comes from someone you know, avoid clicking it, as the file can trigger your phone to auto-send the message to others. Do not forward such messages under any circumstance, and the safest option is to ignore and delete them.

If you have already clicked on the RTO Challan APK or MParivahan APK file, immediately turn off your internet connection and run a full scan using your smartphone’s antivirus software. If you do not have one installed, download a trusted antivirus app from the Google Play Store and perform a complete scan. It is also advisable to change all important passwords and locate the malicious file in your phone’s settings to uninstall it.

