Lucknow, Oct 4: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been put on oxygen support.

The Mahant was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow on Sunday evening, after his oxygen level dropped dramatically.

His close disciple, Kamal Nayan Das, said that Mahant was complaining of breathlessness, when doctors from Faizabad district hospital referred him to Medanta, Lucknow, where his condition is now said to be stable. Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Open for Devotees by December 2023.

Director, Medanta hospital, Lucknow, Prof Rakesh Kapoor, said, "The seer was put on oxygen support and doctors from the department of urology and critical care management are treating him. He was having trouble in urination and breathing, which points to an infection in vital organs. We will conduct more tests. He is currently stable."

The 83-year-old seer contracted Covid-19 in September last year and was treated at the Medanta Hospital for several months following blood clots in his lungs. He later returned to his Math, Maniram Chawni, and adhered to strict pandemic protocols. He remained confined to his Math and did not attend public programmes or meet his disciples.

