Satara, Sep 30: In a shocking incident, unable to afford a smartphone to attend to her online education classes, a farm widow's 15-year-old daughter studying in SSC, committed suicide, police said here on Wednesday.

According to investigating officer Balkrishna Jagdale of Karad Police Station, the incident happened last Wednesday in a small village, Ond, around 15 kms away from the (Karad) town. Maharashtra: Class 7 Boy Dies by Suicide in Nagpur After Losing in PUBG Game.

"The victim, Sakshi Abasaheb Pol was a student of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) with the Pandit G.B. Pant High School nearby and was required to attend online classes since the past few months in view of the corona pandemic," Jagdale told IANS.

However, her widowed mother Swati -- who works as a farm labourer in the village -- could not afford a smartphone for her daughter as the family's income was barely sufficient to survive.

Sakshi, who has a 13-year old brother, had been demanding a smartphone since the past few months, but her mother kept cajoling her to "wait till we have enough money".

On the morning of September 23, as Swati left to work in the farmlands, an infuriated Sakshi again made the demand but her mother expressed sheer helplessness in the matter.

Shortly after she left, Sakshi hanged herself in her home, and was found dead later by the family and neighbours, said Jagdale.

"We have not made any arrests since there is no complaint and no foul play is suspected in the matter," the official added.

Sakshi joins the long list of young students hailing from very poor families who cannot manage to buy smartphones or computers with Internet connections to comply with the requirements of online education.

