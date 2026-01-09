New Delhi, January 9: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released its tentative examination calendar for the 2026-27 recruitment cycle, providing a comprehensive roadmap for millions of government job aspirants. The new schedule, published on the commission’s official website at ssc.gov.in, outlines the notification dates and tentative examination windows for major national-level recruitments, including the Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exams.
Timelines of Major Recruitment Exams
According to the official calendar, the recruitment cycle for 2026 will commence in March. The highly anticipated SSC CGL 2026 notification is scheduled to be released in March 2026, with the Tier-I computer-based examination tentatively set for May–June 2026. SNAP Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Check Scorecard at snaptest.org.
|S.No
|Name of examination
|Tier/Phase
|Date of advertisement
|Closing date
|Tentative date/Month of exam
|1
|JSA / LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 (for DoPT only)
|Paper 1- CBE
|March 16, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|May 2026
|2
|
SSA / UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 (for DoPT only)
|Paper 1- CBE
|March 16, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|May 2026
|3
|ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
|Paper 1- CBE
|March 16, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|May 2026
|4
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026
|Tier 1-CBE
|March, 2026
|April 2026
|May-June, 2026
|5
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2026
|Paper 1- CBE
|March, 2026
|April 2026
|May-June, 2026
|6
|Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIV, 2026
|CBE
|March, 2026
|April 2026
|May-June, 2026
|7
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026
|Tier 1-CBE
|April 2026
|May 2026
|July-September, 2026
|8
|Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2026
|CBE
|April 2026
|May 2026
|August-September, 2026
|9
|Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026
|Paper 1- CBE
|April 2026
|May 2026
|August-September, 2026
|10
|Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff & Havaldar(CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026
|CBE
|June 2026
|July 2026
|September-November, 2026
|11
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026
|Paper 1- CBE
|May 2026
|June 2026
|October-November, 2026
|12
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027
|CBE
|September 2026
|October 2026
|January-Novmeber, 2026
For candidates seeking 10+2 level positions, the SSC CHSL 2026 advertisement is expected in April 2026, with exams following in the July–September window. Other key recruitment drives include:
SSC Junior Engineer (JE): Notification in March 2026; Exam in May–June 2026.
SSC MTS & Havaldar: Notification in June 2026; Exam in September–November 2026.
Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs): Notification in May 2026; Exam in October–November 2026.
Late-Cycle Exams and 2027 Outlook
The calendar also extends into the early months of 2027 for certain large-scale recruitments. The SSC Constable (GD) examination, which sees some of the highest participation rates in the country, is slated for January–March 2027. The official notification for this cycle is expected to be released in September 2026. Departmental examinations, such as the JSA/LDC and SSA/UDC Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations, are scheduled to begin as early as May 2026, with advertisements appearing in mid-March.
Exams To Be Held in Computer-Based Examination Mode
The commission has reiterated that all examinations listed in the 2026-27 calendar will be conducted in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode unless specified otherwise in individual notifications. This streamlined digital approach is part of the SSC's ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and ensure the timely declaration of results. AP TET Keys 2025: Final Answer Keys of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Download.
Strategic Planning for Aspirants
Experts suggest that the early release of the annual calendar allows candidates to strategise their preparation more effectively. By knowing the tentative months for Tier-I and Tier-II exams well in advance, students can balance their study schedules across different subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, and English Language.
The SSC has cautioned that the dates provided are strictly tentative and subject to change due to administrative or logistical requirements. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official portal at [suspicious link removed] for the latest updates and detailed eligibility criteria for each post.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).