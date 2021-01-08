Thane, January 8: The state excise department's Konkan division on Friday arrested recovered liquor worth Rs 30 lakh, which was being transported illegally through Maharashtra to another state, an official said.

A team from the flying squad spotted a tempo near a hotel at Kasara on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in the early hours of the day, state excise inspector Anand Kamble said. Uttar Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: 5 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bulandshahr, 16 People Undergoing Dialysis; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action.

On searching the tempo, they found the liquor stock concealed under bags of nylon ropes, the official said. The stock, worth Rs 30 lakh, was for sale only in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and it had been brought to Maharashtra illegally, he said.

Officials arrested tempo driver Rajesh Kumar Pandharilal Yadav (35), he said, adding that a probe is underway to find the source of the liquor and where it was being transported.