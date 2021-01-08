Lucknow, January 8: At least five people have lost their lives while 16 other people have been hospitalised after consuming liquor in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. According to a tweet by ANI, the hooch tragedy was reported from Bulandshahr region in the state. Following the incident, three police personnel including the station incharge were suspended from their services, SSP Bulandshahr informed. In the wake of the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprit and the distillery.

Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr was quoted by ANI saying that five people have died after consuming spurious liquor and 16 people are undergoing dialysis. He informed that the postmortem of the deceased is being carried out. Kumar said that as per investigation, it has been found that a man brought liquor from outside, adding that raids are being conducted at liquor shops. Hooch Tragedy in Haryana: 20 Deaths Reported in 3 Days in Sonipat Allegedly Due to Consumption of Illicit Liquor.

Here are the tweets:

One more person died, taking death toll to 5. Postmortem being done. Our priority is treatment & 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima Facie, we found that a man brought liquor from outside. Raids being conducted at liquor shops: Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr https://t.co/gF89tFUVxk pic.twitter.com/RA5TmR7XBK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2021

"Our priority is treatment and 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima Facie, we found that a man brought liquor from outside. Raids being conducted at liquor shops", the District Magistrate said. In November 2020, three people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Banthara area of Lukcnow while two others were taken seriously ill and admitted to hospital.

