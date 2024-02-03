Mumbai, February 3: On Friday evening, February 2, a couple was arrested on the charge of murdering their 17-year-old daughter for being in a relationship with a youth from a different community and refusing to marry the man of their choice in Nanded region in Maharashtra. According to the authorities, the incident came to light when Ramrao Pawar and Panchfulabai, both in their 60s, brought Ankita to a local hospital with injuries on her head and forehead. According to them, the wounds were self-inflicted, the officer stated.

Upon arrival, doctors pronounced Ankita dead, and her body was taken to the GMCH in Vishnupuri for an autopsy. A police official familiar with the matter told TOI that the autopsy determined that the injuries were homicidal in nature. Maharashtra Honour Killing: 18-Year-Old Beheads Sister for Eloping With Lover in Aurangabad, Mother Helps Him; Clicks Selfies With Head.

In the morning, the couple was the only ones in their Himayatnagar home, and they had confessed to killing her with a knife during interrogation, he added. The parents of Ankita are farmers by occupation. Out of the couple’s four daughters, Ankita was the youngest, and all three of her sisters are wed. An official stated that Ramrao and Panchfulabai were deeply troubled by her association with a young person from a different group. Beed Honour Killing: Unhappy With Sister's Love Marriage, Brother Kills Her Husband in Broad Daylight.

According to reports, the victim had eloped some time ago along with her lover, and as a result, he and his family members were charged with kidnapping and other pertinent Pocso sections. The youth girl had remained together for some time, prior to the police rescuing her. Ankita’s parents strongly objected to her staying in contact with the youth, but she persisted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2024 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).