Mumbai, February 27: A 22-day-old infant in Chikhaldara in Maharashtra's Amravati suffered severe injuries after relatives, attempting a "home remedy" for illness, heated a sickle and inflicted approximately 65 burns on the baby's stomach. The child, whose condition rapidly deteriorated, was transferred to multiple medical facilities, ultimately being admitted to Dufferin Hospital in Amravati in critical condition.

The infant, named Phulvanti Raju Adhikar, fell ill, prompting relatives to resort to a brutal and dangerous practice, ABP Majha reported. The relatives heated a sickle, a curved, single-edged blade, and repeatedly applied it to the baby's abdomen, resulting in numerous burn wounds. The incident occurred in Simori village, located within the Chikhaldara taluka of the Melghat region in Amravati. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Infant Branded With Hot Iron to Treat Pneumonia in Shahdol, Dies; Probe Ordered.

Infant Branded 65 Times With Hot Sickle in Maharashtra

The baby, 22 days old, was subjected to this ordeal recently, leading to his hospitalisation. The infant's relatives, attempting a traditional remedy, inflicted the injuries. The baby's parents, Raju Adhikar and his wife, are also involved in the horrific incident.

Relatives Believed ‘Home Remedy’ Ritual Would Cure Baby's Illness

The relatives believed this act would cure the baby’s illness, revealing a reliance on dangerous and unscientific practices prevalent in the region. After the ritual, the baby’s condition worsened, necessitating a series of transfers. The infant was initially taken to the Hatru Primary Health Center, then moved to Achalpur, and finally admitted to Dufferin Hospital in Amravati due to the severity of the injuries and breathing difficulties. Rajkot Horror: Three-Month-Old Girl Branded on Her Stomach After Parents Take Her to Witch Doctor for Falling Sick Regularly, Dies at Hospital; Case Registered.

Doctors at the District Women's Hospital in Amravati reported the baby arrived with severe breathing difficulties. While they acknowledged the abdominal wounds, they said the primary concern was the baby's respiratory distress. Due to the lack of specialised facilities, there was a possibility of the infant being referred to Nagpur for further treatment, the report said.

