Mumbai, March 26: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar where a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two minor daughters by setting the house ablaze. The horrific incident took place on Monday morning, March 25 after the man, a farmer, trapped his wife and children inside the house. The accused has been identified as Sunil Landge.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place at Pimpalgaon Landga village in Ahmednagar. The victims have been identified as Lalita (35), and children Sakshi (14) and Khushi (1). Police officials said that all three were charred to death. A police officer said that on Monday, Landge bolted his house from the outside at around 10.30 am. Maharashtra Shocker: Businessman Shot Dead by Suspended Constable Over Alleged Affair With Wife in Waluj, Arrested.

Post this, he allegedly poured petrol inside the house through the window and set it ablaze. Officials said that the house was up in flames by the time they heard the woman and her children's screams. Pralhad Gite, Assistant Inspector said that Landge did not try to escape and stood at the spot until the police arrived. He also said that the accused has three more children who live with his elder brother and mother.

After speaking to the villagers, cops learned that the accused doubted his wife's character. They also said that Landge would often assault his wife. On Saturday night, the accused fought with his wife and later locked up Lalita, Sakshi and Khushi in the house as he was upset. Maharashtra Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Axes Wife, Two Daughters to Death, Attempts Suicide in Chandrapur.

Post this, he went to his to his relatives' place to inform them about the quarrel. The next day, he returned with a petrol can and allegedly set the house ablaze with his wife and children trapped inside.

