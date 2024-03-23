Waluj, March 23: A suspended constable, Rameshwar Kale (35), was arrested late on Thursday, March 21, for the alleged murder of Sachin Narode, a businessman in his early 40s. Accompanying Kale in custody is Laxman Jagtap (24), who is accused of aiding in the crime. Narode was shot dead on Sunday in Balajinagar, Shahjapur, within the MIDC Waluj jurisdiction of Aurangabad. The assailants executed the crime with precision, shooting Narode at point-blank range.

According to the Times of India report, the assailants executed the killing with precision, shooting Narode at point-blank range, prompting an intensive investigation by the city police crime branch. DCP (zone-I) Nitin Bagate confirmed the arrests, stating that Kale had confessed to the crime and provided details that aligned with the case facts. Inspector Sandeep Gurme revealed Kale's initial denial of involvement, which gave way to confession after investigators focused on Jagtap. Maharashtra Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Axes Wife, Two Daughters to Death, Attempts Suicide in Chandrapur.

As per the report, investigations revealed the motive behind the murder as Kale's marital discord, exacerbated by his wife's departure to live with Narode, a figure known for his notoriety in the Waluj and Vaijapur regions since 2018. This background and Kale's suspension following corruption charges cast suspicion on him as the primary suspect. Kale, formerly a driver for the Vaijapur sub-divisional police officer, faced previous legal trouble for alleged bribery from sand traders, resulting in his ongoing suspension. Maharashtra Shocker: Tractor Driver Kills Woman, Burns Body for Resisting Sexual Assault in Kolhapur, Arrested.

Inspector Krishna Shinde emphasised the priority of recovering the firearm used in the crime for forensic analysis. The ballistic examination aims to ascertain whether the recovered bullet cap matches the weapon used in Narode's murder. Shinde underscored that the execution of the crime suggested familiarity with firearms, further strengthening suspicions against Kale.

