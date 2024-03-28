Kalyan, March 28: A tragic incident unfolded on the Siddheshwar Express when a 24-year-old bank employee from Pune, Prabhas Bhange, died when he jumped off a train to catch a mobile phone thief. The incident, which initially appeared to be an accidental death due to lack of witnesses, was later revealed to be a consequence of a theft.

TOI reported that the truth came to light on Tuesday when the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a suspected mobile thief, 27-year-old Aakash Jadhav. During interrogation, Jadhav confessed to stealing Bhange’s mobile phone while he was standing at the door of a coach on the Siddheshwar Express. Jadhav admitted to hitting Bhange’s hand to snatch the phone. Man Dies in His Sleep in Ayodhya-Bound Sabarmati Express Train, Family Unaware of Incident Sits Next To His Dead Body For 13 Hours.

Upon investigation, the GRP discovered that the stolen phone belonged to Bhange, who had fallen from the train on Monday night. An FIR has been filed against Jadhav under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death) of the Indian Penal Code. Train Accident in Navi Mumbai: Man Busy on Call Gets Crushed to Death at Juinagar Railway Station, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Bhange, originally from Mumbai, had relocated to Pune two years ago and was employed as a cashier at a private bank. He had travelled to Mumbai to celebrate Holi with friends and was returning to Pune on the Siddheshwar Express on Monday night.

Senior Police Inspector Pandharinath Kande stated, “It is now suspected that to nab Jadhav, Bhange might have jumped from the running train and he died due to injuries.” The incident was initially registered as an accidental death, but the circumstances became clear when Jadhav was caught at Ambivli railway station on Tuesday.

