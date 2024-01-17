In a distressing incident, a man was crushed to death by a train at Juinagar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows a man talking on the phone while crossing the railway track. The incident occurred on December 25, 2023. Following the incident, there was a big commotion on the railway platform. The station officer immediately called an ambulance after the incident. Suicide Caught on Camera in Navi Mumbai: Girl Jumps Off Flyover Into River Allegedly Over Love Affair, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Busy on Call Gets Crushed to Death by Train

