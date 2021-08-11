Mumbai, August 11: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his friend after the latter teased him over his height, according to reports. The accused, identified as Samir Shaikh, stabbed the victim to death, identified as Mohammed Azgar, after he allegedly teased Shaikh over being tall on Monday. This angered the accused, following which he took out a knife and stabbed Azgar to death. The incident has been reported from Nuri Nagar area in Bhiwandi of Thane district in Maharashtra. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Friend for Refusing To Buy Gutka, Booked for Attempt to Murder.

According to report by Hindustan Times, Azgar was waiting near the Nuri Nagar area when Shaikh passed through the lane, and the former teased the latter over his tall height. Following which an enraged accused took out a knife and stabbed Azgar to death. The incident was witnessed by passers-by who held the accused as he tried to flee the spot with the help of his friends. Following which the passers-by informed the police about the incident and handed over the accused to them. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Axe After Dispute Over Liquor Bill.

The victim had multiple times teased the accused over his tall height. But on Monday, Shaikh stabbed Azgar over the taunt. " Shaikh’s two friends tried to help him flee from the spot but passers-by, who witnessed the incident, intervened and caught him. We are searching for the other two accused. Meanwhile, the accused who suffered severe injuries has been admitted to Sion hospital in Mumbai," Hindustan Times quoted an officer from Shanti Nagar police station saying.

In a similar incident reported few days back, a man allegedly killed his friend after the deceased slapped the accused and abused him for not driving the bike properly, following a minor accident. Enraged by this, the accused, identified as Prempal, stoned his friend, identified as Ajay Kumar, to death. The incident was reported from a village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).