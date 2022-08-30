Thane, August 30: A 14-year-old rape survivor has gone missing on Friday after she was taken to the child welfare committee (CWC) office in Karjat for a hearing in connection with her child's adoption. The rape victim is a tribal girl who delivered a baby on July 12. She was raped by her maternal uncle, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the minor stays in a government-run shelter in Panvel as she has no one to look after her. She was taken to the Swapnalay, a shelter for girls in Panvel in May. Her mother is dead while her father is missing. The accused uncle is in jail for sexually assaulting the minor. MP Shocker: Out on Bail, Rape Accused Sexually Assaults Survivor Again in Rewa; Arrested.

Reportedly, two staffers of Swapnalaya shelter house had taken the teenager to the Child Welfare Office for the hearing on her newborn's adoption on Friday. “One of our lady staffers and I had taken four girls to Karjat for the hearing. The 14-year-old girl went missing in a crowded market area while we were walking to board an autorickshaw. We will not reveal anything," an official attached to the shelter house was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, on a complaint by the Swapnalaya staffer, cops have lodged a case of kidnapping following the incident.

