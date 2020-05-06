Maharashtra, Worst-Affected in India, Sees COVID-19 Tally Surge to 16,758 With 1,233 New Cases and 34 Deaths Today

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 6: The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 16,758 as the government recorded 1,233 new cases and 34 more deaths on Wednesday. The overall fatality count in the state accelerated to 651, making it the worst-affected province in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The bulk of the infections and deaths were reported in the state capital of Mumbai. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

With the number of new infections on the rise, the authorities in Mumbai closed down all non-essential shops to prevent gatherings. The shops, including liquor stores, had resumed operation from Monday as part of the relaxations that are permitted by the Centre under phase three of the lockdown.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, rescinded the relaxations after the first day saw a turnout of hundreds outside liquor shops. The queues ran into over 300 metres outside some of the stores selling wines and alcohol.

The death toll in Mumbai stands at 412 -- more than half of the cumulative number of fatalities recorded in Maharashtra. Out of the total statewide cases, over 10,000 were reported from Mumbai so far. The three other areas which have recorded most of the remaining cases fall under the jurisdiction of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon municipal bodies.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases accelerated to 49,391, which includes 33,514 active infections, 14,183 recovered patients and 1,694 deaths. Across the world, the pandemic has infected over 3,759,300 persons and claimed nearly 260,00 lives.