Mauganj, October 2: Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district witnessed a shocking incident during Durga Puja celebrations when a 62-year-old man was brutally killed by his own family members over a disagreement regarding his daughter-in-law’s dance performance. The victim, Ramrati Vishwakarma, reportedly objected to the planned performance at a local Durga Puja pandal, triggering a violent confrontation.

According to initial reports, Ramrati’s objection angered his family. In a fit of rage, his grandson Sonu attacked him with a shovel, while his son Vedprakash and wife joined in, beating him with wooden sticks. The assault was so severe that Ramrati died on the spot, leaving the locals in shock. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Friend’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Over Personal Feud in Taloja.

Police sources confirmed that all three accused—Sonu, Vedprakash, and Ramrati’s wife—were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. Authorities have registered a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The accused have been presented in court, and further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading up to the brutal attack. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law in Rohini Over Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

Residents expressed disbelief that a disagreement over a Durga Puja celebration could escalate into such a violent and fatal incident. Law enforcement agencies have assured strict action against the perpetrators while urging families to resolve disputes peacefully, especially during festive occasions.

