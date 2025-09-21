Mumbai, September 21: In a chilling incident, a 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering the 17-year-old daughter of his friend. Navi Mumbai Police said the long-standing economic and personal disputes between the two families led to the murder of the teenager. The cops described the crime as the result of a deteriorated relationship rather than a spur-of-the-moment act.

According to the Mid Day report, the accused and the girl’s father were once close, but tensions had been simmering for years. “There were financial disagreements and personal grievances that built up over time,” said a senior police officer. While the exact nature of the conflict remains under investigation, the police believe the motive was deeply rooted in past grievances. Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Allegedly Kicks Him in Stomach During Dispute Over INR 20,000 Deposit in Malvani, Accused Arrested.

Locals, however, reportedly suggest a more personal trigger. Years ago, the accused had allegedly promised his son’s hand in marriage to the girl. But when she turned 17, her father reportedly chose not to go along with the arrangement, citing concerns over the boy’s drinking habits and unemployment. The rejection is believed to have humiliated the accused, with some sources claiming it played a major role in the crime. However, the police are yet to confirm this angle.

In another incident that shocked Navi Mumbai, a spurned lover killed a woman's husband, stuffed the body in a sack and dumped it in a creek. Fatima Mandal, 25, and her husband Abubakar Suhadli Mandal, who was 10 years older than her, lived in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. Police said Aminur Ali Ahmed, 21, was in love with Fatima and would repeatedly ask her to marry him. Mumbai Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Dies by Suicide in Santacruz, Her 'History-Sheeter' Partner Drops Off Her Body at Parents' House.

Police began investigating and found that Aminul had killed Abubakar. "The body was stuffed in a sack and then thrown into the Vashi creek. To destroy evidence, Aminul threw the clothes and other belongings in a drain near Vashi village underpass on Panvel-Sion Road," said an official.

