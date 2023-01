Lucknow, January 29: A day after the Rashtrapati Bhavan's famed Mughal Gardens was renamed as 'Amrit Udyan', BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday took a dig at the government, asking if the "problems" of the country and its people will go away by changing names. Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens Renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan’; To Open for Public on January 31.

The gardens, a horticultural paradise in the sprawling premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, is spread over 15 acres and boasts of over 150 varieties of roses, and tulips, Asiatic lilies, daffodils and other ornamental flowers.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Except for a handful of people, all the people of the country are suffering from a stressful life due to high inflation, poverty and unemployment etc, and instead of focusing on resolving these problems, attempt to divert people's attention through conversion, renaming, boycott and hate speeches are unfair and sad."

On Saturday, while the BJP said the renaming of the iconic gardens shreds yet another symbol of colonialism, opposition parties advised the government to focus on creating jobs and controlling inflation instead. Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed As 'Amrit Udyan', Set to Open on January 31.

In a another tweet, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said, "Will changing the name of the famous Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan solve the burning day-to-day problems of the country and crores of people here." "Else, the general public will consider this as an attempt by the government to cover up its shortcomings and failures," she said.