Keeping in line with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav', the Government of India on Saturday, January 28, renamed the iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to ‘Amrit Udyan’. Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary of the President of India, confirmed the renaming of the Mughal Gardens. The gardens will be open this time for the general public for two months, from 31st January to 31st March. Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 to Be Held At Vijay Chowk on January 29, 3500 Drones to Light Up the Sky Over Raisina Hills.

Mughal Gardens Renamed:

On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan': Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President pic.twitter.com/VPsJKPdGwZ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

