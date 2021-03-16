Meerut, March 16: Meerut woman caught husband shopping forhis girlfriend and what happened next was nothing less than a scene masala Bollywood movie. The incident took place in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar, Central Market, on Monday. The woman caught her husband red-handed and started thrashing her in public. After the fight ensued between the couple, the other woman fled from the spot. Video of Woman in Uttar Pradesh Being Mercilessly Thrashed in Public by Her Husband Goes Viral!.

According to a report published in India Today, Adnan and Aayesha got married almost a year ago. As per Aayesha, soon after the marriage, Adnan used to beat her, and she even suspected him of cheating on her. On Monday, Aayesha followed her husband to the market, and she found Adnan shopping for another woman. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Compares Wife With Girlfriend, Thrashes and Abandons Her for Not Being ‘Slim and Fair’.

Video Of The Incident:

After both came out of the shop, Aayesha started thrashing Adnan. When the matter got out of control, the Nauchandi police arrived and tried to stop them. The police asked the couple to come to the police station. According to reports, Adnan claimed that he had already divorced Aayesha, but he could not produce any proof. He even alleged that his wife wanted to kill him. However, Aayehsa denied all the allegations against her and even registered a complaint against Adnan for domestic violence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).