MIG 29K Aircraft on Training Sortie Crashes in Goa, Pilot Safe

MiG-29K Fighter Aircraft (Photo Credits: ANI|File)

Panaji, February 23: A MIG 29K aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed in Goa on Sunday, the Navy said. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An inquiry to investigate the crash has also been initiated.

Indian Navy in a statement said, "Today at around 10:30 am, a MiG-29K aircraft, on a routine training sortie, crashed in Goa. MiG-29K Fighter Aircraft of Indian Navy Crashes in Goa Soon After Take Off, Both Pilots Safe.

Indian Navy: Today at around 1030 hours a MiG-29K aircraft, on a routine training sortie, crashed in Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/wOCCo9qunU — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered."