New Delhi, July 7: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary since 2010, Rajya Sabha MP and Supreme Court advocate Bhupender Yadav's elevation to the Union Cabinet on Wednesay is seen as a reward for being a dependable organisation man.

Born in 1969, Yadav has been representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha since 2012, but party work keeps taking him to Bihar and Gujarat, the two states under his charge. The BJP is also said to be grooming Yadav as the next face of the community, which has a sizeable presence in Uttar pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia Among Others Take Oath as New Ministers in Union Cabinet; Check Full List.

A hardcore organisation man who successfully led the party in Bihar and Gujarat to impressive electoral victories in 2017 and 2020, respectively, Yadav is a trusted aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda.

