New Delhi, September 13: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka till September 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency added saying that a low pressure area lies over Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to become more marked by September 14. The low pressure area and its associated cyclonic circulation very likely to move west-northwestwards during next 4 days. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Under the influence of the such weather system, heavy rainfall is very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Coastal and parts of Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe till September 17 and over some parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 13 and 14. The IMD said the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position.Its eastern end is very likely to be south of its normal position till September 17, 2020.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on September 13 & 14; over Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka & Tamil Nadu and Kerala on September 13, 2020. Extremely heavy is also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and over Telengana on September 14, 2020. "Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Assam & Meghalaya during next 12 hours", it added.

