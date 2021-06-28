New Delhi, June 28: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that under the influence of strong moisture-laden southwesterly winds, heavy rainfall is expected to hit the northeastern states and West Bengal during the next five days.

The IMD said that very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from June 28 to July 1. Meanwhile, incessant rains will lash Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 30 and July 1. "Isolated extremely falls also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 28th-30th and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on June 20, July 1-2, 2021", the IMD said in its weather forecast.

Giving detail about the progress of the southwest monsoon in India, the IMD said that the prevailing meteorological conditions, atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern suggest that conditions are not favourable for monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Punjab during the next 6-7 days.

The weather forecast stated that subdued rainfall activity is very likely to prevail over Northwest and Central India during the next five days and over western parts of Peninsular India from June 28 onwards. Moreover, moderate thunderstorm accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

