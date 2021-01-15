Thane, January 15: A moving car caught fire on Eastern Expressway in Thane's Anand Nagar on Friday morning. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place near Anand Nagar, which is located on the busy Ghodbunder road. Reports inform that no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The image shared by ANI shows that the car was charred down due to the blaze. The fire brigade official tried to extinguish the fire. Anand Nagar area is on the Eastern Expressway which leads to Borivali on one side and Thane station and other areas on the other.

The occupants of the car are believed to have escaped safely before the car charred down. The burning car on the road created panic among passersby. The fire dousing activity began after a fire brigade arrived at the scene. The cause of fire is being ascertained. More details are awaited. Gujarat: Narrow Escape for Man As Moving Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Pole in Surat; Watch Video.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: Moving car catches fire on Eastern Expressway in Anand Nagar of Thane; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/cqhn8iQpDP — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

A similar incident was reported from Thane in December 2020 where a moving car caught fire at the Eastern Express Highway at around 8.30 pm. The driver got out of the car safely. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).