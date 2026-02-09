Mumbai, February 9: A seven-year-old girl narrowly escaped a severe injury on Monday morning after being swarmed by a pack of approximately 10 to 15 stray dogs in the Palava City township of Dombivli in Thane. The incident was captured on a residential CCTV camera and has since gone viral, reigniting the debate over stray dog management in high-rise townships.

The child was reportedly on her way to school when she entered a lane within the Orchid Society of the Khoni-Palava area. According to witnesses and local reports, the attack began when a single dog sleeping in a corner started barking at her. As the girl panicked and began to run, the entire pack was triggered into an aggressive chase, surrounding her within seconds. Dog Bite Incident in Thane: Minor Boy Dies Weeks After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Bhiwandi; Hospital Says Victim Received Anti-Rabies Shots As Local MLA Alleges Negligence.

Dog Attack in Dombivli

The situation was prevented from escalating into a fatal tragedy by the quick intervention of a society security guard. Upon hearing the child’s screams, the guard rushed to the spot with a stick, successfully driving the pack away and shielding the girl from further bites.

While the girl did not sustain life-threatening physical wounds, residents report that she is severely traumatised. Local families have expressed growing concern over the safety of children within the gated community, noting that the number of stray dogs inside the society premises has increased significantly in recent months. Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Stray Dog Jumps and Bites School Security Guard's Shoulder in Goregaon, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The Palava township, known as one of the region's premium residential developments, has seen a rise in "stray dog menace" complaints. Residents have called for immediate action from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to implement sterilisation and relocation programs.

"The society is meant to be a safe space for our children to walk to their buses," said one local resident. "Seeing 15 dogs chase a small child in a gated area is terrifying and points to a major lapse in animal control and society management."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

