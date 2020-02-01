Gujarat: Narrow Escape for Man As Moving Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Pole in Surat; Watch Video

Moving Car Catches Fire in Surat (Photo Credits: ANI)

Surat, February 1: In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat's Surat had a narrow escape after a moving car caught fire during the evening hours on Thursday. The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the car was in flames after it collided with a pole. The man, who was standing on the road, is seen running as he sees the speeding vehicle approaching him. Reports inform that the passers-by evacuate those sitting inside. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera. The incident took place on January 30.

The video shows how the horrific incident took place and how the passengers, who were inside the car at the time of the accident, escaped the horrific accident. A close look at the 0.51 second video shows a man narrowly escaping as the car loses balance and hits a few two-wheelers parked along the road. The car later bumped and rammed on the pole.

Here's the Viral Video:

#WATCH Surat: A car catches fire after colliding with a pole, passers-by evacuate those sitting inside. (30.1.20) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/nBgFjQzqzB — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

In the last week, a similar accident was reported from Mumbai where a speeding car on the Western Express Highway rammed into a bus which was parked on the service road. Reports inform that the car lost control and crashed the windows of the parked bus on the service road in Jogeshwari area of the metropolis.