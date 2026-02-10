Mumbai, February 10: A 17-year-old Class 12 student died on Tuesday, February 10, morning after falling from a moving local train while traveling to his HSC board exam 2026 centre in Maharashtra. The incident occurred between Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations during the morning rush hour. The student, identified as Soham Kathre, was en route to appear for her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination when the fatal accident took place.

Witnesses reported that the train was heavily crowded, a common occurrence during the peak hour commute. It is believed the student was standing near the door of the compartment when she lost her balance and fell onto the tracks. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by railway police and bystanders, she was declared dead on arrival due to severe head and multiple body injuries. Mumbai Shocker: NM College Professor Stabbed to Death at Malad Railway Station After Minor Local Train Dispute; Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

Following the accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot to conduct an inquiry. Officials confirmed that the victim was carrying her hall ticket and exam stationery at the time of the fall. his identity was established through these documents, and his family was immediately notified.

The police have registered a case of accidental death. Preliminary investigations suggest that the extreme overcrowding in the suburban local may have contributed to the fall, though authorities are also checking if any external factors or track conditions played a role. Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Persons Killed, 6 Injured After Falling off Overcrowded Moving Train in Thane.

The tragedy has reignited a debate regarding the safety of students relying on Mumbai’s overstrained railway network during high-stakes examination periods. Parents and student activists have previously called for special arrangements or increased frequency of trains during board exam hours to prevent students from boarding dangerously overcrowded compartments.

Many students travel long distances to reach designated centers, often facing the pressure of reaching the venue before the strict entry cutoff times. This urgency sometimes leads to commuters taking risks by boarding trains that are already filled beyond capacity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).