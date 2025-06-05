Bhopal, June 5: At least seven people lost their lives in a tragic accident at Sohagi Pahadi, an accident-prone area in Rewa district, on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. The disaster occurred when a truck carrying cement poles overturned onto an auto-rickshaw, resulting in seven fatalities and two injuries. The accident took place around 12.30 p.m. on Thursday, as confirmed by Udit Mishra, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Teonthar, a tehsil in Rewa district.

“The auto-rickshaw, carrying passengers returning from Prayagraj, was struck by the truck, which was also travelling from the same city toward Rewa. Six bodies were transported to Teonthar Hospital, while four injured individuals were taken to Gangev Hospital before being referred to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa. One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, bringing the death toll to seven,” he told IANS. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Killed, 2 Injured After Cement-Laden Trailer Truck Overturns on Van in Jhabua District.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to identify the victims. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. According to police reports, the accident occurred when the truck attempted to overtake the auto-rickshaw and negotiate a narrow section of the elevated road.

A man, a woman, and two children travelling in the auto were killed on the spot. The victims were residents of Nai Garhi in Mauganj district and were returning home after taking a holy dip in the Ganges. While the exact number of passengers in the auto-rickshaw remains uncertain, initial reports indicate that at least eight people were on board. On Wednesday, a similar accident occurred in Jhabua district, where a cement mixer truck overturned onto a van, killing nine people instantly. UP Accident: 4 Persons Dead as SUV Rams Into Truck on Lucknow-Bahraich Road.

Sohagi Pahadi has a history of deadly accidents. In October 2022, a tragic crash at the same location claimed 15 lives and injured around 40 others. The accident involved a bus carrying nearly 100 passengers from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur, which collided with a trolley in the early hours.

