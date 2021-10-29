Mumbai, October 29: A case of online fraud has been reported from Mumbai's Kandivali where an elderly man has been duped to the tune of Rs 7 lakh by cyber crooks. Reports inform that the 55-year-old victim of the online fraud was cheated of over Rs 7 lakh by a fraudster over a fake job offer. The complainant lives in Kandivali west area. According to a report by TOI, the complainant registered a complaint with the police after he realised he was being duped by fraudsters on the pretext of a job. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

In the FIR, which was registered on Friday with the Charkop police, the victim said that he had received a WhatsApp message on October 10 which lured him. The message mentioned an offer to earn an 'attractive commission' by completing the online tasks for major e-commerce portals. However, the man had to deposit money to begin work. On the first day, he deposited Rs 1,000 and earned Rs 885 from it. Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 12.97 Lakh On Pretext of Providing High Commissions on Investments.

Lured by the handsome returns, the man paid a total of Rs 7.19 lakh with the aim to earn a higher commission. The victim was told that he had earned a commission of Rs 4.19 lakh, which would make his total income Rs 11.36 lakh. However, the fraudster said that he wouldn’t release the said amount unless he deposited some more money. Being suspicious about the activities of the fraudster, when the complainant said he was out of money, the conman disappeared and did not respond to his calls.

