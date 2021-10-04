Hyderabad, October 4: In an incident of online fraud, a software engineer was duped for Rs 12.97 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad. The victim has been identified as Anil Kumar. He is a resident of Ferozguda, a neighbouring town of Hyderabad. The fraudsters cheated him on the pretext of the high rate of returns on investments. Kumar works as a Team Lead with a software firm. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of Providing High Returns For Playing Online Game.

The victim invested in the investment plans in two transactions. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, Kumar was lured into investing in products by a woman caller, saying he would get high commissions upon selling them. The victim, in the first transaction, invested Rs 9.67 lakh and then Rs 3.3 lakh.

The fraudster tried to lure him into investing for the third time, but he resisted. Upon realizing that he was being cheated of his money, Kumar approached the police. He filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police. An investigation has been launched into the matter. The police are trying to identify the fraudsters by tracing the mobile numbers from which Kumar received the calls.

In August this year also, a youngster was allegedly duped for Rs three lakh by a cyber fraudster on the pretext of updating his debit card in Hyderabad. The fraudster impersonated a bank official to cheat the youngster. The victim has lodged a complaint in this regard.

