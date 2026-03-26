Mumbai, March 26: A newly inducted police vehicle caught fire in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area on Thursday afternoon, March 26, after smoke was seen emanating from its bonnet. The vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio N used by the Mumbai Police, was reportedly on patrol duty at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an accidental fire case has been registered.

According to officials from Sakinaka Police Station, only the driver was inside the vehicle when the incident occurred. The driver had pulled over to the side of the road after receiving a phone call. At that moment, smoke began coming out from the bonnet. Sensing danger, the driver immediately exited the vehicle. Within minutes, the fire spread, and the car was engulfed in flames.

New Mumbai Police Scorpio N Catches Fire in Sakinaka

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐒𝐔𝐕 𝐆𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐔𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐤𝐚 | A shocking incident has emerged from Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, where a newly deployed police patrol vehicle suddenly caught fire during duty. The SUV, part of the recently inducted… pic.twitter.com/K2pxknw2QI — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 26, 2026

While the driver escaped without injury, his personal belongings, including his mobile phone, clothes, and bag, were destroyed in the fire. Firefighting efforts were undertaken to bring the blaze under control.

The vehicle was part of a recently introduced fleet of 633 Scorpio N SUVs added to the Mumbai Police for patrolling and operational purposes. The incident has raised questions about the cause of the fire, especially given the vehicle’s recent induction. Authorities are expected to conduct further investigation to determine whether the fire was caused by a technical fault or other factors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).