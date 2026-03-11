Mumbai, March 11: A massive fire has been raging across the Powai Hills for over 48 hours, causing significant concern among residents of the high-rise complexes and surrounding neighbourhoods. The blaze, which reportedly began on Monday evening, March 11, has spread across the dry vegetation of the hills located near the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Despite the visibility of the flames from several kilometers away, locals have expressed mounting frustration over what they describe as a slow response from the city’s disaster management authorities. The fire has sent thick plumes of smoke into the atmosphere, deteriorating the air quality in the Powai and Vikhroli areas. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos recorded by residents of nearby townships, showing the fire line advancing across the ridgeline. Naval Dockyard Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Waste Stockyard in Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard; Navy Says Fire Brought Under Control As No Casualty Reported.

Massive Blaze Erupts on Powai Hills

Fire in Powai hills, Mumbai.pic.twitter.com/BRrIKm3zBr — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 11, 2026

Massive Blaze Erupts on Powai Hills in Mumbai

While such fires are often attributed to rising temperatures and dry grass during the pre-summer season, the duration of this specific incident has led to allegations of negligence regarding fire-prevention measures in the city’s green zones.

Resident Concerns and Social Media Reports

The incident gained widespread attention after several X, formerly Twitter, users tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade, demanding immediate intervention. Residents claimed that despite repeated calls to emergency helplines, the fire continued to spread unchecked through Tuesday night. Mumbai Building Collapse: Portion of an Under-Construction Building Collapses in Versova, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"The hills have been burning for two days now. We can see the fire moving toward the residential boundaries, yet there is no visible sign of fire-dousing activity on the slopes," one resident noted in a viral post. Many expressed fears that the fire could threaten the local biodiversity or even reach the perimeter of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Sources within the fire department have pointed toward the difficult terrain as a primary reason for the delay in extinguishing the flames. The steep, rocky incline of the Powai Hills makes it nearly impossible for standard fire engines to reach the source of the blaze.

In such cases, fire personnel often have to rely on "fire beating" methods or manually creating fire breaks to stop the spread. However, the presence of dry winds in the evening has reportedly reignited embers, making it difficult for the ground teams to maintain control over the perimeter.

The Powai Hills serve as a vital green lung for the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Recurrent forest fires in this region are a known issue, often caused by either natural heat-induced combustion or, in some instances, human activity related to land clearing.

Environmental activists have previously called for the installation of high-altitude water monitors and better surveillance in the area to prevent small bushfires from escalating into major incidents. The current fire has raised fresh questions about the implementation of the city’s forest protection protocols.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).