Mumbai, May 27: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 28-year-old man who was on his way to abandon a newborn girl. The accused, arrested on May 24, told cops that the newborn was his illegitimate child with his aunt. Police officials said that the accused, identified as Dashrath Shivsaran, was a resident of Bhandup. On the day of the incident, Dashrath Shivsaran was caught red-handed by police.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused was caught by police when he was in an auto rickshaw on his way to dump the newborn girl. Cops saw that Dashrath was carrying something in a dirty cloth. Suspecting foul play, police constable Satish Sasane stopped the auto rickshaw and found the newborn baby. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills ‘Alcoholic’ Husband by Throwning Him Into Creek With Lover’s Help, Then Lodges Missing Person Complaint.

While questioning the accused, the cops informed a female police officer about the incident, who immediately arrived at the scene. The accused got scared when he saw a woman officer and admitted that the newborn girl was his daughter, who was born from an illegitimate relationship with his aunt. Further inquiry revealed that the accused got married a month ago.

During interrogation, the accused told cops that he had been in an affair with his aunt for the past four years. They also found that the accused was living with his aunt in Bhandup, where the woman got pregnant and delivered the baby. Scared about his relationship being exposed, the accused lied to his aunt and said that he was taking the newborn baby to his friend’s house in Powai. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Hides Corpse Inside Iron Bed Before Fleeing Home in Goregaon; Investigation Underway.

However, he wanted to dump the girl child at an isolated spot, but was caught by police officers. Following Dashrath's arrest, cops tracked his aunt and reunited the newborn daughter with her mother. The woman and her daughter were later admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital, said a police officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).