Mumbai, May 8: In a chilling incident, an elderly man allegedly murdered his wife and fled from their Goregaon home, hiding her body inside an iron bed. The victim, 63-year-old Ragini Sonu Savardekar, was discovered on May 7 after a concerned neighbour alerted her relatives about suspicious circumstances. Police found the semi-decomposed body after breaking into the locked room, following reports of a foul smell. The accused, Pratap Baskoti, a 65-year-old man, is now on the run, with a murder case filed against him.

According to an Indian Express report, the case came to light when Savardekar's neighbour, suspicious of the couple's sudden disappearance, contacted the victim's relatives on May 7. The neighbour informed them that Baskoti had handed over the house keys on May 5, claiming he and his wife were heading to South Mumbai. However, the absence of the couple for several days and a foul smell from the locked room prompted the family to call the police. Mumbai Shocker: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself to Death Using Shoelace Inside Washroom at Oberoi International School in Goregaon, Investigation Underway.

When police arrived at the residence, they broke into the room and discovered the body of Savardekar, hidden inside an iron bed. Initial investigations revealed that she had been strangled, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed following the autopsy. Police have registered a murder case against Baskoti, who is currently missing, and efforts to locate him are underway. The couple had been living together in a chawl in Motilal Nagar-1, Goregaon, after Savardekar’s mother passed away. They had married around 14 years ago, despite Baskoti already having children from a previous marriage. Mumbai Shocker: Man Held for Murder After He Pushes Colleague From Building for Speaking Loudly Over Phone During IPL Cricket Match.

The victim's nephew, Nitin Ambekar, who filed the complaint, shared with The Indian Express that Savardekar had been involved in a troubled marriage with Baskoti, who had no stable employment. Ambekar suspects that the motive behind the murder could be connected to a theft of INR 4 to 5 lakh that had been reported at Savardekar's home a few months earlier, with Baskoti possibly being involved. Investigations are ongoing, with the Goregaon Police trying to trace Baskoti’s last known whereabouts, following clues from the victims' and accused's mobile phone locations.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

