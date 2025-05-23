Mumbai, May 23: In a terrifying case from Navi Mumbai, a woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly throwing her alcoholic husband into a creek after intoxicating him. The incident happened in Balkum, Thane, and was discovered after the 28-year-old woman, Poonam Kalidas Waghmare, reported her husband missing on May 20. But because of the contradictions in her statements, Rabale MIDC police suspected foul play.

Police say Poonam lived in Ambedkar Nagar with her husband, Kalidas Waghmare, and their two kids. According to reports, Kalidas was a regular drinker who frequently attacked Poonam after drinking. She confided in her friend Suresh Hariprasad Yadav (24), who repeatedly confronted Kalidas. Poonam and Yadav eventually fell in love and plotted to assassinate her husband, reported Free Press Journal. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 33-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly Raped by Man She Met on Matrimonial Site.

Yadav paid Kalidas a visit on the evening of May 16 while feigning to return the house keys. He offered Kalidas alcohol while he was riding in a rickshaw. Yadav is said to have taken Kalidas to the creekside in Balkum, where he threw him into the water with the intent to kill him after he had become severely drunk and unconscious. The investigation is made more difficult by the fact that Kalidas's body has not yet been found. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Driver Held for Abusing 4-Year-Old Student Inside School Van.

Poonam admitted to the plot and her lover's involvement in the crime after being questioned for a long time. Rabale MIDC police are still working to retrieve the victim's body after arresting Poonam and Yadav on abduction charges based on her confession. According to Senior Police Inspector Sunil Waghmare, the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges could be brought based on the findings.

