Mumbai, June 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the state government and the BMC to name the newly constructed flyover in Borivali after the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a BJP delegation met Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu on June 13 in this regard and handed him a letter written by BJP MP Gopal Shetty. In the letter, Shetty has asked that the flyover be named after Rawat. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Announce 5% Hike in Dearness Allowance for Government Employees; Check Details.

"The work for this flyover was first recommended and followed up by MP Gopal Shetty. Now that it is completed…MP Gopal Shetty has demanded that it be opened immediately for traffic. In the coming rainy season, this flyover will provide relief to commuters from traffic congestion," said Bhalachandra Shirsat, BJP spokesperson.

The letter also states that former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis should be invited along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate the flyover.

The new constructed flyover in Borivali is said to ease traffic flow between R M Bhattad Marg and S V Road junction.

