Mumbai, March 31: On Friday, March 28, the Mumbai police booked a 19-year-old college student for abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, who died on March 8. The incident came to light after the parents of the deceased girl went through their building's CCTV footage and messages on her phone. They approached the police and lodged a complaint after suspecting that their daughter was being harassed.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased girl was staying with her parents in the Masjid Bunder area and was pursuing a Bachelor of Banking and Insurance (BBI) at a college in Charni Road. On March 8, the parents learned from the neighbours that their daughter had tried to end her life. The victim was immediately rushed to the Noor Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl’s Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

Police officials said that the deceased girl's family members went through their building’s CCTV footage a few days after their daughter's death. During the CCTV checking, the victim's parents found the accused, Soham Bengade, with another girl peeing in their house on March 8. Post this, the family went through their late daughter’s phone and found several missed calls from Bengade and the girl, a mutual friend, from the same day.

In their complaint, the parents told cops that they knew Bengade and that the accused and their daughter were good friends. The parents also read messages exchanged between their daughter and Bengade. This was when they found that the accused had assaulted their daughter during a college trip to Uttarakhand in February. They also learned that Bengade had accused their daughter of having an affair with someone else. Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacks Stepfather With Knife, Severs Genitals After Years of Alleged Sexual Abuse in Nalasopara; Arrested.

During the investigation, cops scanned Bengades' phone and found several intimate pictures of the victim with him. Police officials said that the accused, in his messages, threatened the victim of sharing compromising pictures of her online. Acting on the victim's parents' complaint, the Pydhonie police booked the accused under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. So far, the accused has not been arrested.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

