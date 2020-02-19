Mumbai Cyber-Crime: 64-Year-Old Man Orders Beer Online, Duped of Rs 25,000 by Fraudsters

Online scam (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 19: In another incident of online fraud in Mumbai, a 64-year-old man ended up paying a huge sum of money while he tried to order beer online from a local wine shop. Reports inform that the man, a retired engineer, was shocked to find out that the cyber fraudster siphoned off almost Rs 25,000 from his account. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man fell a prey to the scam after he called on one of the many numbers that he found in a popular search engine. However, the one he called turned out of be a fake one. The report states that the number was of a cyber-fraudster who allegedly duped the senior citizen of Rs 24,690.

The HT report states that the man called the helpline number on the night of February 15 and received four numbers in an SMS message from the search engine. He called on one of the numbers and the man who answered his call sent him a QR code used to make payment through e-wallet. The man said he will have to pay Rs 350 for the beer in advance but the engineer found that Rs 12, 345 was debited from his account. Mumbai Doctor Loses Rs 17 Lakh to Online Fraud, Fraudster Obtains Details on Pretext of Linking Bank Accounts to Popular eWallet Service.

As soon as the money was debited from the man’s account, he questioned the fraudster who apologised and said it was a mistake. Soon after, the fraudster again sent a QR code assuring that the money will be refunded but again, Rs 12,345 were debited from the victim’s account. Soon after, the man realised that he was cheated and approached the local wine shop to check for the fraud. The wine shop owner told him that they do not have any online services.Online Fraud in Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Businessman Accepts Facebook Friend Invite, Gets Duped of Rs 4 Lakh.

The engineer then approached the local police and lodged a complaint. As soon as the incident was reported, the complainant is a resident of Mumbai’s Lokhandwala township in Kandivali (East).He registered a complaint at Samta Nagar police on February 17.