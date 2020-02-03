Mumbai Doctor Loses Rs 17 Lakh to Online Fraud, Fraudster Obtains Details on Pretext of Linking Bank Accounts to Popular eWallet Service

New online scam of OTP fraud is on the rise (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 3: A doctor in Mumbai from Mahim area lost Rs 17 lakh after he became a victim of online fraud. The doctor was tricked into providing his bank account details on the pretext that his details were being asked by an executive of a popular eWallet service provider. The fraudster convinced the doctor into sharing his bank accounts saying that the doctor's bank details would be linked to the e-wallet, reported English daily Hindustan Times. Online Fraud in Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Businessman Accepts Facebook Friend Invite, Gets Duped of Rs 4 Lakh.

The 69-year-old doctor's mobile number was reportedly linked to his daughter's bank account and his US-based son's account, apart from his own bank account. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Man Tries to Sell His Cat Illegally on OLX, Loses Rs 1 Lakh to Fraudster.

Two of the bank accounts' funds were transferred, said the report. A case has been registered in Mahim Police Station. The FIR was lodged on Sunday and the probe has begun in the case. Online Bank Scams, Frauds & ATM Debit Card Conning On The Rise; Here's How You Can Save Yourself From Being Duped.

The doctor who was conned is a resident of LJ Road in Mahim (West). He has identified himself as Dr Prakash Mahadev Aberdekar. He is a consulting doctor with various hospitals and a renowned anesthesiologist. Mumbai Man Loses Rs 96,000 While Trying to Pay Electricity Bill Using Google Pay App.

The bank account details he provided were from his account in the State Bank of India, Mahim branch, said the report. His son who is living in US and daughter (in Mumbai) also have their accounts in the same bank. Dr Aberdekar's mobile number is registered with all the three accounts, said the report.

“We are in process of seeking details of the fraudulent transactions and the details of the beneficiary bank accounts, from the bank,” said a police officer from Mahim police station, talking to Hindustan Times.