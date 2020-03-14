Mumbai: Ferry Boat 'Ajanta' Travelling From Gate of India to Mandwa Capsizes in Arabian Sea, All Passengers Rescued

'Ajanta' boat capsizes off Mandwa coast (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 14: A ferry boat carrying 88 passengers capsized near Mandwa island in the Arabian sea on Saturday. Fortunately, all passengers were rescued and no one was hurt in the mishap.

According to news agency ANI, the boat 'Ajanta' was carrying passengers to Mandwa from Gateway of India in Mumbai. The boat capsized off Mandwa beach in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

"All 88 passengers have been rescued from the ferry boat 'Ajanta' which was travelling from Mumbai's Gateway of India to Mandawa," Raigad SP Anil Paraskar said.