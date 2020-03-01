Chandauli Boat Capsizing: Two Women, Three Girls Remain Missing, NDRF Continues Search Operation

Search operation underway after a boat capsizing incident in Chandauli (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandauli, March 1: A search operation was underway on Sunday to find two women and three girls who went missing after an incident of a boat capsizing on the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities were busy in the search operation. The boat that capsized in Ganga river near Mahuji village on Saturday evening was carrying 40 labourers.

According to Chandauli Superintendent Hemant Kutiyal, the boat overturned on reaching midstream. While 35 managed to swim out or got rescued, five remained missing, Kutiyal said. Labourers, mostly from the Maheji village, were returning home from Ghazipur when their boat overturned. Locals then alerted the district administration and rescue efforts were launched. The identities of the missing persons remained unknown.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the accident and directed the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) to launch the rescue work. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police also reached the spot to supervise the rescue efforts that continued late on Saturday night and resumed on Sunday morning.