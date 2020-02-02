Mumbai: Five Injured After Portion of Flat Ceiling Collapse in Andheri

Ceiling Collapse (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 2: Five persons, including a woman and her two minor children, were injured when the ceiling of a flat collapsed on them in suburban Andheri on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11 am in Vishal Housing Society in Cama Park locality of the western suburb, an official said. SGSITS Hostel Room Ceiling Collapses, Student Injured, Warden Blames Rain.

"Naziya Feeroz Sheikh and her two children Rehan (2) and Azan (4) were sitting in her brother's 7th floor flat when the ceiling came off, injuring all of them. Naziya's brother Rashid and another person Sadik received minor injuries," he said.

All the five were taken to Cooper Hospital in nearby Vile Parle and have been discharged, said Naziya's uncle Habib Ahmed Sayyed.