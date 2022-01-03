Mumbai, January 3: In yet another incident of fraud, a Mumbai-based woman was duped for Rs 72,000 by fraudsters on the pretext of booking a villa in Lonavala for a New Year's party. The victim had approached the BKC police station on December 27 to file a complaint that she was duped by fraudsters. Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused on Saturday.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was looking to reserve a villa in Lonavala for December 31. Her friend told her about an Instagram profile claiming to offer villas for rent. After looking at the Instagram feed of the said account, she finalised one villa and sent a message to the page owner. A man named Hardik replied to her and told her that the charge of the villa is Rs 72,000 for 1 night. Following this, she transferred Rs 72,000 to the person and received the confirmation on email for the same. Nashik: Man Dupes People On Pretext Of Providing Them jobs In Defence Services By Posing As Indian Army Major, Arrested.

However, when she was unable to contact the villa's caretakers later, she found something was wrong. After realising that she has been duped, the woman registered a complaint at the BKC police station. Based on her complaint, the police arrested two accused, identified as Aakash Jadhvani (21) and Avinash Jadhvani (29), The Indian Express reported. The accused were tracked down from Viman Nagar in Pune. Following an intense interrogation, the two accused confessed to their crime. Mumbai: Cyber Criminal Dupes Cargo Company of Rs 37 Lakh.

The two accused were running the racket for several years. They were operating online by making websites and social media pages and when people would approach them asking to book villas at Lonavala, Goa, and Alibaug, the accused would take the money and disappear, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).